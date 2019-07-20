Alexander Zverev accuses his grand slam winning coach of spending more time with his dog than coaching

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has accused his coach and former grand slam winner Ivan Lendl of spending more time with his dog rather than coaching him. He also explained that his dismal run in the recently-concluded Wimbledon 2019 could have been caused by Lendl’s lack of attention on him.

“Zverev said that Lendl spends a lot of time with a new dog. I asked him if he would rather like that Lendl would focus more on him and he said, “I agree completely. I said Lendl that we need a change. Sometimes we practice 2 hours and he talks thirty minutes about his Golf,” reports Jannik Schneider, a journalist for Tennis MAGAZIN:

The 22-year-old was expected to pose a strong challenge to the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in 2019, after finishing his 2018 season by winning the ATP Finals. Zverev defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 to win what was his fourth title of the year and the tenth of his career.

However, he could not maintain the same form in 2019, despite reaching the 2019 French Open quarter-finals. At the recently-concluded Wimbledon, the German crashed out in the first round to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in four sets.

And now, in a bid to rebuild his fragile confidence, Zverev will play at the ATP 500 event in Hamburg next week.