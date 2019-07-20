Dominic Thiem gives verdict on who between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic deserved to win Wimbledon 2019

On Sunday, July 14, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic took part in a tennis epic, which saw both men give everything. The match in question was the Wimbledon Final, which according to Dominic Thiem, deserved no loser.

Roger Federer was on the losing end of the final, with Novak Djokovic winning his sixteenth Grand Slam. However, Thiem believes that the match itself deserved no loser:

“I have not watched the entire match, I saw the entire Federer-Nadal semifinal, I really enjoyed the match, but the final was unbelievably emotional,” Thiem said (Tennis World USA)

“The match did not deserve a loser.”

Thiem, who is considered to be one of the best players of tennis’ latest generation, then gave his views on his own defeat. The Austrian lost to USA’s Sam Querrey despite winning the first set.

“Until the third set everything was okay, then I lost focus and the match ended. It was a really tough first round and if I went through that, I could have reached more rounds but I cannot do anything about it now.”

The youngster, along with the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, will now prepare for the upcoming US Open. The Grand Slam will complete the 2019 set and will be followed shortly by the ATP Finals.