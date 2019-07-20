Nick Kyrgios gets involved in a heated exchange on Instagram

Australian Tennis professional Nick Kyrgios found himself involved in yet another controversy after his recent comments gathered a lot of negative attention on Instagram.

Yesterday, the ATP Tour’s official Instagram account posted a question for its followers. The question asked if the players should be allowed to use underarm serves to which the followers had to reply in ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

Soon after that, Kazakhstani player Mikhail Aleksandrovich Kukushkin was spotted answering saying ‘no’ to the above question. Kyrgios then hit back at his fellow plyer by saying “Don’t worry dude, I didn’t need to use it when I was chopping you up in Dubai”.

In 2016, Kyrgios defeated Kukushkin 6-3, 6-2 in the Dubai round. The Australian referred to this incident while taking a shot at Kukushkin after the latter showed his lack of support for underarm serves.

The latter then hit back saying “That was my answer regarding underarm serve, not to you. No need to be rude to other people with no reason.”

Kyrgios shot his last reply at Kukushkin and concluded the conversation. He said, “Not sure reminding you of a tennis match is rude, I was just giving you my opinion on our match and the use of underarm serve.”