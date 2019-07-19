WATCH: Roger Federer asks journalist to change job after poor prediction at WImbeldon 2019

Tennis legend Roger Federer shared a light moment with a journalist after his Round of 16 win over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon 2019.

The journalist in question had predicted that the Italian would not lose to the Swiss ace 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. However, Federer indeed cruised to the quarterfinal of the Wimbledon by the exact scoreline.

When the journalist told Federer about this during the press conference after his win over Berrettini, the 37-year-old jokingly suggested to the journalist that it was perhaps time for him to change his job.

Roger dragging Ubaldo. Fedal solidarity 😌 pic.twitter.com/LrCxZSWPpy — Rochelle 💯 (@spiderxmilk) July 8, 2019

Here’s the transcript of the exchange between Federer and the journalist:

Journalist: I need your help this time because I saw Berrettini winning a tournament, semifinal in Halle.

Federer: I didn’t see you in Halle (smiling).

Journalist: I saw it.

Federer: You took the easy route and took the TV, in your bedroom, just relaxing (smiling).

Journalist: Correct, but still I saw it. This morning I wrote, I don’t believe that Berrettini can beat Federer, but he will not lose 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, which is exactly the score that came out. So, I’d like to know…

Federer: If you should change your job or not, is that the question? Think about it (laughter). What was I going to say? The guy is serving on average 130 miles and second serve 105 or 110. He gets three aces!

Federer of course went onto reach the final of the Wimbledon 2019 where he lost to Novak Djokovic 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) in one of the most memorable grand slam finals of recent time.