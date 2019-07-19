Former WTA star says this will be Roger Federer’s farewell season

Former WTA star Barbara Schett believes this could be Roger Federer’s farewell season, something which he might have planned from before.

Federer went down fighting 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 to Djokovic in what was the longest Wimbledon title decider in history of the tournament. While answering a question about why the Swiss great decided to play the French Open when he could have opted to rest with the Wimbledon coming up, Schett said that she believes it might be a ‘planned farewell tour’.

“It may be a planned farewell tour. He still plays big tennis,” she said while in conversation with Standard.

He did not improve tactically: Wilander

Federer was questioned by former doubles Wimbledon champion Mats Wilander, who said that the fact that Federer dominated the sport without any major rival for a long time worked against him in the final.

“In those vital moments, Federer was playing for the years between 2004 and 2007 where he dominated his rivals so much that he never had to play an important game,” Wilander said as reported by nine.com.au.

“He was not tested enough then, it was too easy for him, so he did not improve tactically. Nowadays, however, he’s faced with guys like Rafa Nadal and Djokovic, who are the masters in these tactical matters, and he does not play the important points correctly.”