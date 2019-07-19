[WATCH] Rare footage of Novak Djokovic and team celebrating Wimbledon 2019 victory emerges

Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in Wimbledon 2019 to lift his fifth title at the All England Club. This was also Djokovic’s sixteenth Grand Slam title.

Djokovic set up a final against Federer after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-final. Federer, on the other hand, prevailed against Rafael Nadal to reach the final at the Centre Court.

Both Federer and Novak then engaged a closely contested match. They played 5 sets of gruelling Tennis which witnessed both players giving their absolute best.

However, Federer slipped up during the most crucial points. It was his unforced errors that robbed the Swiss of his 9th Wimbledon title.

Djokovic, on the other hand, saved two championship matches and won three break points to end the match in his favour. Although both players were relentless in their efforts, it was the Serb who was the player at the final.

Following his match, Djokovic and his team were spotted singing and dancing near a car in Madrid. Footage of that celebration was circulated and it shows that the champion knows how to party.

You can watch the video below: