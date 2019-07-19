Former Wimbledon champion slams Roger Federer, says he has not improved

Former Wimbledon doubles champions Mats Wilander has slammed Roger Federer and questioned his tactical nous after his loss in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.

Federer went down fighting 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 to Djokovic in what was the longest Wimbledon title decided in history of the tournament. Despite the Swiss great’s heroics, Wilander wasn’t impressed with his performance as he failed to convert two Championship points.

Moreover, he added that the fact that Federer dominated the sport without any major rival for a long time worked against him in the final.

“In those vital moments, Federer was paying for the years between 2004 and 2007 where he dominated his rivals so much that he never had to play an important game,” Wilander said as reported by nine.com.au.

“He was not tested enough then, it was too easy for him, so he did not improve tactically. Nowadays, however, he’s faced with guys like Rafa Nadal and Djokovic, who are the masters in these tactical matters, and he does not play the important points correctly.”

Wilander has as many as seven Grand Slam titles but couldn’t go all the way in Wimbledon singles.