Simona Halep is grateful for Roger Federer’s advice ahead of Wimbledon final

Wimbledon 2019 champion Simona Halep is grateful Roger Federer won her maiden title at the All England Club after defeating Serena Williams.

Following ger match, Halep thanked 8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer for his advice and said that his words made her happy.

She was quoted saying, “I read what he said. I thank him. He is very nice. His words made me happy. Also, I really believe that there is a chance if I listen to him. Because if you listen to him, you get good things.”

“So I did that. I hope it’s going to be again. It’s not the only match I played great. In my opinion, I played many great matches, even if I lost a few of them. I feel that I’m at the highest level, for sure”, she added.

Halep believes that she still needs to work on a couple of things which she can improve in her game. She went on to say, “But I’m feeling also that I can improve some things, not about today’s match. But this tournament, I feel like I have to improve other things. I will keep working for that. I’m still motivated. I’m looking forward already to the next tournaments and next challenges that I have.