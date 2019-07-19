Former Tennis professional reveals why Roger Federer could have been the best player on clay courts

Roger Federer, who will turn 38 next month, is still one of the most dominant names in Tennis history. He may not have won any major title this year but the Swiss legend had a good season on both clay and grass courts.

At Roland Garros 2019, Federer lost against Rafael Nadal in the semi-final and the latter eventually went on to win the tournament. Following that, Federer defeated the Spaniard in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final and could not stop Novak Djokovic from successfully defending his title after 5 sets f gruelling encounter.

Although 8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is one of the favourites on grass courts, he has not been able to replicate the same success on the clay court. This year, Federer returned to Roland Garros after a four-year gap.

Retired professional Fabrice Santoro reflected on Federer’s return to Roland Garros and said that he did not expect the latter’s return.

Santaro was quoted saying, “That’s an amazing gift for the French crowd. I did not think that he would have played again one day there.”

“But he loves challenges. At almost 38 years, he is still very difficult to beat. He does not rest ahead of the grass season. In the previous years, I was a bit disappointed by not seeing him even if I understood the reasons very well,” he added.

Santoro also believes that Roger Federer would have dominated at Roland Garros as well in Rafael Nadal’s absence. He was quoted saying, “Federer is not definitely on the top three or four, but people tend to forget that if Nadal was not there, he would have been one of the best clay-courters. He played five finals and he won one.”