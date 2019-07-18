Watch: Simona Halep gets a queen’s welcome back in Romania after winning the 2019 Wimbledon title

Simona Halep was the toast of an entire nation when she beat Serena Williams to win the 2019 Wimbledon. Halep beat her much-experienced competitor in straight sets to win her second Grand Slam. Several thousands of supporters gathered back in her home country of Romania to welcome her.

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep was given a queen’s welcome back in her home country, as she appeared in front of thousands of fans with her Wimbledon title. Here is a video of that incident:

Halep beat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 to win her second Grand Slam title after the French Open last year. She had beaten USA star Sloane Stephens for the same, after coming back from a set down. She claimed the title ultimately following a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win.

In doing so, Halep also became the first woman from Romania to win a senior singles title since Virginia Ruzici, who had lifted the French Open back in 1978.