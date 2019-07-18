Tennis legend terms Serena Williams ‘extremely intimidating’ following her Wimbledon defeat

Serena Williams reached the Wimbledon 2019 finals and looked all set to create history, before being beaten comprehensively by Simona Halep at the final hurdle.

Williams has dominated the women’s game for well over a decade, but seems hungrier every time she heads out on to court, and John McEnroe commented on why.

The moment of glory – Simona Halep clinches Wimbledon 2019 title against Serena Williams

“Extremely intimidating,” McEnroe said.

“And that is a quality you want to get as a top player because as soon as you walk on the court you feel like you are ahead already or you can pull it out of the bag when you need to.

I think she is so good at that, she’s done it so many times. I don’t think there’s ever been a player that’s come back from precarious situations [as much]. Match points down, never seems out of it, never seems to want it less than an opponent.

You have to try and match her effort and desire. You would think the people that haven’t won it would want it more than the people who have won 27 times.”

Williams was gunning for her 24th Grand Slam victory at SW19, but never got out of the blocks against Simona Halep of Romania, who brought her A game and toppled the American.