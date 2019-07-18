Simona Halep reveals why Novak Djokovic did not dance with her at Wimbledon Champions Dinner

Novak Djokovic lifted the Wimbledon 2019 men’s singles crown, and Simona Halep was declared the ladies winner, and following their respective victories, the customary Wimbledon Champions Dinner was next.

The two Champions generally engage in a small dance during the dinner, as has been the tradition over the years, but this time, Halep and Djokovic did not dance at all. Now, Halep has revealed why.

Novak Djokovic & Simona Halep celebrate titles at Wimbledon Champions Dinner

“I didn’t dance with Djokovic. He was very tired, so he didn’t invite me to dance.” , said Halep.

Earlier, the Romanian had revealed her nervousness over being asked to dance with Novak at the Champions dinner, and mentioned her stress at having to do so.

“I am really stressed if I have to dance,” she said.

“Kerber danced] because Novak asked, I heard. So if the boy will ask me I have to go. I’m really stressed. But I hope I’m gonna be okay. I’m gonna be fine and I will enjoy the night”.

Tennis World USA report that Halep did not take the snub to heart, and understood that the Serbian was tired after engaging in a gruelling five-set thriller against Roger Federer.

Djokovic notched up his 16th Grand Slam title with the Wimbledon triumph, and is now just four slams behind Roger Federer’s record of 20.