Tennis star shares Instagram post saying Roger Federer made him change his job after Wimbledon defeat

Roger Federer may have cruised his way into the Wimbledon 2019 final, but he couldn’t get the better of Novak Djokovic in the Grand Finale.

Along the way, however, FedEx managed to beat some tricky opponents, one of whom came in the form of Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 16 at SW19.

Following his defeat, Berrettini took to Instagram to share a funny post of him posing for a clothing brand and appeared to have a fun dig at himself for losing to Roger Federer.

“Roger made me change my job…,” the post reads. A straight sets win against Berrettini pushed Roger into the quarter finals of Wimbledon where he then overcame Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Up next on the Grand Slam calendar for the Swiss maestro is the US Open, a tournament that Federer is no stranger to, having won at Flushing Meadows five times in his career.

His 20 Grand Slam titles record appears to be coming under significant threat lately though, with Djokovic notching up his 16th win at Wimbledon 2019.