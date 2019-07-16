Wimbledon 2019: Eugenie Bouchard hilariously trolls Roger Federer over final match point choke

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic played one of the greatest Wimbledon finals of all-time and the Serb came out on top after five sets of action.

The Serbian defeated Federer in a mammoth final which even reached a fifth set tiebreak, 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3). The Swiss tennis legend made unforced errors in crucial situations which ultimately led to his downfall on the day. Federer even had two championship points but he couldn’t convert them and Djokovic ultimately came out on top.

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard has trolled the Swiss for his match point ‘choke’ after she herself went down 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the round of 32 of Ladies Open Lausanne. Bouchard was up against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch and was on a match point with the third set finely poised on 5-4.

However, she couldn’t convert it and ultimately went down in the tiebreak to bow out from the opening round of the tournament. After her loss, she posted an Instagram story with the caption, ‘Pulled a Rog’.