Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer for most number of major titles; Rafael Nadal left behind

Novak Djokovic, with his fifth Wimbledon title win after an epic final with Roger Federer broke many records. He also reached on level terms with Roger Federer for the most number of ‘Big Titles’ won.

The Serbian defeated Federer in a mammoth final which even reached a fifth set tiebreak, 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3). Along with being his fifth Wimbledon title, this was Djokovic’s 16th Grand Slam win and 54th big title, which includes Grand Slams, Nitto ATP Finals and ATP Masters 1000 titles.

He has a total of five Nitto ATP Finals titles and 33 ATP Masters 1000 titles. Federer, on the other hand, has 20 Grand Slam titles, six Nitto ATP Finals titles and 28 ATP Masters 1000 titles, bringing his total to 54 as well.

Rafael Nadal has been left behind by the duo. The Spaniard has 52 big titles which include 18 Grand Slam titles and 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles.

These numbers only intensify the goat debate and whether Djokovic has already overtook the Federer-Nadal duo.