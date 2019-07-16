Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic hints he wasn’t at his best and still won against Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic had to battle through adversity for most of his Wimbledon 2019 final encounter against Roger Federer but held firm in the high pressure points and outlasted his Swiss counter part.

Novak Djokovic just about edged Roger Federer to his fifth Wimbledon title, surviving two Championship points and three tie breaks to defeat him 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12.

However, the Serb acknowledged after the game that it was Federer who had the upper hand throughout the contest and dictated most of the match. Just, Djokovic’s ability to come up big during pressure points in the tie breaks ensured that he won in the end.

He later elaborated on his theory and suggested that he had to bank on his ‘mental strength’ and ‘fight’ in order to win the match despite playing below his best.

“When you don’t play at the necessary level, you have to find your mental strength to add something extra.

“He was the one dictating the rhythm. It is a fight which brought me into this situation to achieve this trophy,” he said.

As it stands, it was the Serb’s 16th Grand Slam title, meaning that he is only 4 short of Roger Federer’s tally of 20 and only two behind Rafael Nadal – while being younger than both of them.

