Wimbledon 2019: Former coach explains why Roger Federer will lose his Grand Slam record to Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s former coach Boris Becker detailed exactly why the Serb will go on to break Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record in future.

Novak Djokovic collected his 16th Grand Slam win when he outlasted Roger Federer in an epic 5-set contest at Wimbedon, often times relying on grit and mental fortitude to pull off the big points in the game.

The match went to tie break in three of the five sets and the Serb won all of them. Apart from that, it was Federer who was on the front foot and dictating the game – as Djokovic himself accepted.

And at 32, he has enough time to catch up with and surpass Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record, according to his former coach and Wimbedon winner himself, Boris Becker.

Read Also: Andy Murray’s mother pays tribute to Novak Djokovic after he wins his fifth Wimbledon title

“Federer is the greatest of all-time here and has the right to get that love, but on the other side you have to respect Novak a little bit more,” he said.

“He came into the party that was the Roger and Rafa party and he became the party pooper. Now, after 16 majors, people have got to wake up to the greatness of Novak Djokovic.

“He’s one of the greatest of all of time but he wants to be the greatest of all time. Honestly I think he can overtake them. The race is on,” he stated.

(Quotes R/T Express)