Andy Murray’s mother pays tribute to Novak Djokovic after he wins his fifth Wimbledon title

Andy Murray’s mother congratulated Novak Djokovic on his stellar Wimbledon defeat of Roger Federer and reminisced on a photo of him as a kid.

Once considered to be among the top 4 in world tennis, Andy Murray’s career was derailed by injury and even as he charts his comeback, those in his camp are keeping a keen eye on the goings-on in the men’s singles circuit.

Novak Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer in a stellar 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 win to pick up his fifth Wimbledon title and Andy Murray’s mother, Judy, paid tribute to him on social media.

Prior to the tournament, Judy had picked the Serbian as her favourite to emerge as the winner, while also stating that she had known and followed his career for a long time.

“Everything is about focus because the competition is long. I have been knowing him since he was 11 or 12, Andy and their same aged players. It was amazing to follow his career, we are good friends with his family, his wife and his children now.

“It was nice to see the way they played those tournaments until dominating. He is my favorite for a new title [Wimbledon],” she had stated.

