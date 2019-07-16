Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic admits he wants to break Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record

After beating an impressive Roger Federer in the Wimbledon 2019 finals, Novak Djokovic revealed that his target is to scale the great Swiss maestro’s Grand Slam record.

Roger Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name and is followed by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the all-time list with 18 and 16 respectively, after his latest triumph at the All England Club.

However, Djokovic is the youngest of the three at 32 years of age and has time on his side to scale Federer’s record – something the Serb is aiming to conquer in the years to come.

“The only way is up, as they say. That’s what I’m aiming for. History is on the line. Grand Slams are a priority at this stage of my career without a doubt,” he explained.

“And [I want to reach the] historic number [21] – one which is not so far away.

“I believe I can achieve it but again there are different things that happen in life that need to correlate, correspond to my desires and if that happens I’ll still play at a high level hopefully,” concluded the five time Wimbledon winner.