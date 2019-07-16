Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic reveals why he ate grass from Centre Court after defeating Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic ate the grass at Centre Court after defeating Roger Federe in an epic Wimbledon 2019 final – as he has done in the past – and explained the rationale behind his bizarre celebration.

Asked about why he ended up sampling the grass from Centre Court (in a lowkey allusion to being the GOAT, perhaps) Wimbledon 2019 winner Novak Djokovic explained that he just wanted to have a unique celebration.

“I don’t know, I just love the grass,” he laughed, while answering a question on it at the Champions’ Dinner.

“It has become a tradition and – like Simona [Halep] – Wimbledon was always a dream for me and I used to make this trophy [the winner’s cup] with improvised materials in my room when I was seven years old and visualise myself as a winner.

“When that dream became reality in 2011, just before the first finals actually, I thought in case I win, what is it I have to do that has to be special.

“And I was not really creative with the ideas so I just thought of eating the grass and so it stayed,” explained the five time winner.

Djokovic outlasted Federer in a gruelling five-setter and despite being under the kosh at many points in the game – including two Championship points down in the fifth set – the Serbian managed to hang in and gut it out to eke out a tremendous victory in the longest ever finals played at the tournement.