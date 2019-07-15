Wimbledon 2019: Statistics reveal just how bad Roger Federer was during high pressure tie breaks in final against Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic played out one of the best Wimbledon finals of all-time where the Serbian emerged the winners. The key to Djokovic’s win was holding onto points in crunch situations.

In a five-setter which needed a tie break to settle it, Djokovic won 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12. This was his fifth Wimbledon title and 16th Grand Slam win in total. And it was his ability to keep his calm in pressure situations was what helped him get the better of Federer on the day.

The Swiss tennis legend, on the other hand, made as many as 11 unforced errors in the three tiebreaks that were played between the duo in the match. Djokovic made none, which proved out to be the deciding factor.

Total unforced errors in the 3 tiebreaks between Djokovic and Federer: Federer: 11

Djokovic: 0 — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) July 14, 2019

This goes on to highlight how great a player Djokovic is and why he ends up coming out the best in such situations than not.