Wimbledon 2019: Prize money earned by Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer revealed

Wimbledon 2019 is in the books and Novak Djokovic was crowned the gentlemen’s singles champion while Simona Halep took the crown for the women. Here’s how much they got paid for their efforts.

Telegraph is reporting that Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will both earn £2.35m for emerging victorious in their respestive gender brackets.

The losing finalists, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, will both come into £1.175 million each. The breakdown for the entire bracket is as given below:

Winner: £2.35 million

Runner-up: £1.175 million

Semi-finalists: £588,000

Quarter-finalists: £294,000

Fourth round: £176,000

Third round: £111,000

Second round: £72,000

First round: £45,000

The total prize pot for the tournament stands at £38 million this year. However, despite widely being regarded as the most coveted and prestigious of Grand Slams, the number still falls below what is offered in the US Open and at Roland Garros.

US Open reportedly offered £42.4 million in 2018 while Roland Garros earlier this year coughed up €42.6 million.

Novak Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer in an epic 5-setter at yesterday’s Wimbledon finals, finally clinching the top prize with a 13-12 tie breaker win in the fifth and final set.

