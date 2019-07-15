Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic gives his thoughts on breaking Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record

Novak Djokovic is just 4 Grand Slams away from equalling Roger Federer’s record of 20 and weighed in on the possibility of eclipsling the great Swiss player after their Wimbledon 2019 epic.

Novak Djokovic survived two Championship points en route to a belting 5 set win over Roger Federer at the Wimbledon 2019 finals to take his tally of Grand Slams to 16.

Only Rafael Nadal with 18 and Roger Federer with 20 sit ahead of him in the all-time winners list.

However, while Nadal is 33 and Federer is soon to be 38, Djokovic has time on his side at just 32 years old and is currently in, arguably, the best run of his career having won four out of the last five grand slams.

Following the 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 win over the Swiss maestro, the Serb had this to say about catching up with Federer’s Grand Slam tally and possibly even surpassing it.

“It seems like I’m getting closer, but also they’re winning slams,” he said.

“We’re kind of complementing each other. We’re making each other grow and evolve and still be in this game. I think, I mean, those two guys [Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal] are probably one of the biggest reasons I still compete at this level.

“The fact that they made history of this sport motivates me as well, inspires me to try to do what they have done, what they’ve achieved, and even more.

“Whether I’m going to be able to do it [break the record for most Grand Slams in the men’s game] or not, I don’t know,” concluded the five time Wimbledon winner.

Read Also: Roger Federer gives his verdict on the GOAT race after loss to Novak Djokovic