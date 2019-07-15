Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer compares loss against Novak Djokovic to ’08 final against Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer’s battle against Novak Djokovic lasted almost five hours in Wimbledon 2019 final. After five sets of intense back and forth, the World No. 1 prevailed after five sets and went on to win his fifth Wimbledon title.

Following his match, Federer reflected on his takeaways from this historic encounter. He stressed on the fact that it is important to learn from mistakes and move on.

The Swiss legend was quoted saying, “Yeah, I mean, similar to getting broken when serving for the match… take it on your chin, you move on. You try to forget, try to take the good things out of this match. There’s just tons of it.”

Also Read — Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals his schedule until next Grand Slam

Federer then went on to compare his match against Djokovic to his epic match against Rafael Nadal in 2008 Wimbledon final. He lost his match against the Spaniard after a 4-hour 48-minute battle which is now the second longest Wimbledon final in terms of time played.

He went on to say, “Like similar to ’08 maybe, I will look back at it and think, Well, it’s not that bad after all. For now, it hurts, and it should like every loss does here at Wimbledon.”

“I think it’s a mindset. I’m very strong at being able to move on because I don’t want to be depressed about actually an amazing tennis match. My children won’t be excited with the plate, they would be more excited about that golden thing. But it is all good, back to being a dad and a husband,” he concluded.