Wimbledon |

Wimbledon 2019: Fans slam unfair tiebreaker format after Roger Federer succumbs to defeat against Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon 2019: Fans slam unfair tiebreaker format after Roger Federer succumbs to defeat against Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer lost the longest Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic after engaging in an equally competitive battle for a little less than five hours. 

Owing to the newest changes in Wimbledon, both players headed for the third tie-break of the match after winning 12 games each in the fifth set. The last set lasted for a couple of hours and saw both players going toe-to-toe for each point.

When Federer and Djokovic were tied at 12-all, the dup engaged in a tie-break. From there, the Serb did not lose control over his game and sealed his 16th Grand Slam win. In fact, it was an unforced error from his opponent which allowed Djokovic to win the match point.

Also Read — WATCH: Novak Djokovic’s iconic celebration after winning Wimbledon 2019

After the match, Federer graciously smiled and reminded everyone why he is an inspiration. However, the end to this dramatic encounter did not go down very well with a few Federer fans who took to Twitter to call out Wimbledon for its ‘unfair’ rules.

They believe that Federer deserved to win and the Grand Slam organisers must revise the rule. Here are some of the tweets.

https://twitter.com/The_Bernardi/status/1150465854724853761′

Comments