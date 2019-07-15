Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals his schedule until next Grand Slam

After losing against Novak Djokovic in the longest Wimbledon final, Roger Federer confirmed his withdrawal from Rogers Cup 2019. The said tournament is scheduled to begin from August 5 and end on 11th of the same month.

Federer lost against defending champion Novak Djokovic in a 5-set thriller that made for the longest final played at All England Club. Now, the Swiss legend is looking forward to the next few weeks to continue his quest for his 21st major Singles title.

Following his match, Federer addressed the media and revealed that he will be missing Rogers Cup for the second year in a row. He was quoted saying, “Looking ahead, we had decided in the team I was going to skip Montreal anyway already a week ago, just give myself enough time.”

“I wish I had more, but I don’t. I’m just going to take enough time off what I can and prepare for Cincinnati and get going from then on again”, added Federer.

He will play next in Cincinnati Masters where he lost the final against Djokovic last year. Following that, he will move to U.S. Open where he will aim at lifting his sixth title.