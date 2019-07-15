WATCH: Novak Djokovic’s iconic celebration after winning Wimbledon 2019

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic showed his metal when he fought for his victory against Roger Federer in five sets. The defending champion won the tie-break in the last set to win his fifth Wimbledon title.

In the process, the duo registered the longest final in Wimbledon history. While both Federer and Djokovic played extremely well, it was the Serb who stole the show by winning three crucial tie-breaks during the match.

When an unforced error from Federer won Djokovic his match point, the latter did not have a conventional celebration. Instead, he went on to sit and down, plucked grass and went on to chew it with a smile following his own tradition.

Also read — Wimbledon 2019: Twitter reacts to longest final at the All England Club

You can watch the video below:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”>

<p dir=”ltr” lang=”en”>When you take the GOAT pun too seriously<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WimbledonFinal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WimbledonFinal</a> <a href=”https://t.co/HBt99ZTWTj”>pic.twitter.com/HBt99ZTWTj</a></p>

— Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ModijiKaHathHai/status/1150471158703071232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 14, 2019</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>