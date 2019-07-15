WATCH: Roger Federer hits an insane backhand winner to cap off the longest rally in Wimbledon final history

Wimbledon 2019 came to an end with defending champion Novak Djokovic prevailed against Federer after five intense sets. The Serb won his fifth Wimbledon title.

However, this match will forever be etched in the hearts of a tennis fan who watched the two players engage in the longest final match in Wimbledon history.

It is interesting to note that they were also engaged in the longest rally in the history of Men’s Singles final at the All England Club. After seeing the ball move to and fro for quite some time, Federer responded with an accurate backhand shot to end the rally in his favour. This 35-shot really helped the Swiss Legend fight for a point in the fourth set.

You can watch the video below: