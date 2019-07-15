Wimbledon and ICC relate with each other on social media after unbelievable finishes to both tournaments

The finals of Wimbledon and the Cricket World Cup both clashed in timing but ended up producing timeless moments that encapsulated everthing sport is about. In the end, both the institutions gave each other a friendly pat of acknowledgement on social media.

The sports world is naturally abuzz after a rollicking Wimbledon final between the timeless Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was finally decided in the Serb’s favour after 5 sets – all the while a ridiculous super over decided the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

Just as the respective contests were nearing completion, Wimbledon’s official twitter handle tweeted out to the ICC to ask them how things were holding up on their end – and even received a reply which was predicatbly nervy.

Hardly do we witness one final going down to the absolute wire like it did at Wimbledon and the Cricket World Cup. Let alone both and at the same time.

As it would turn out, Djokovic would outlast Roger Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 in the Wimbledon 2019 finals while England squeezed through against New Zealand in the super over by virtue of hitting more boundaries throughout the course of the match.

