Wimbledon 2019: Twitter reacts to longest final at the All England Club

Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer was the longest final played at the All England Club. The fending champion Novak Djokovic went on to lift his fifth Wimbledon title after five sets of a gruelling encounter.

Federer had the chance to end the match twice but Djokovic saved both the match points. He then took the last set to a tie-break and used it to win his 26th Grand Slam title.

Both players were also engaged in a 35-shot rally which is the longest in Men’s Singles Final at the All England Club/ Twitter had an opportunity to hail the perseverance at the Centre Court and they did not let us down

Here are some of the best tweets:

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic before and after their long match 😂 #Wimbledon2019 #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/JnEat6zZR1

— Sport News (@BestFutbolGoal) July 14, 2019

The best final I’ve witnessed

Eternal respect to Roger Federer

Congratulations Djokovic

🎾🎾🎾#WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/1tI55obM4J — 🇳🇬Son of Man🇳🇬 (@DPoeticPoet) July 14, 2019