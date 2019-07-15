Wimbledon 2019: Gracious Novak Djokovic credits Roger Federer with being his inspiration after final

Novak Djokovic was a gracious winner after outlasting Roger Federer in an epic 5-set Wimbledon 2019 finals – and referred to the Swiss master as an ‘inspiration’.

Djokovic was often on the receiving end of genius strokemaking from Roger Federer but clung on under the face of immense pressure and negotiated the tie-breakers well – which eventually landed him his fifth Wimbledon final.

Speaking after the victory at the presentation ceremony, Djokovic referred to the final as the most thrilling showdown he’s ever been involved in or, in the least, among the top two or three.

It took five gruelling sets and a tie breaker in the fifth for the winner to be decided by in the end, the tenacity of the Serbian outlasted the brilliance of Federer.

However, in his trophy presentation speech, Djokovic credited Federer with being an inspiration for him and mentioned that he only hopes he’d be as good when he’s 37.

“It was one of the most exciting and thrilling finals I was ever part of and definitely top 2 or 3 in my career, against one of the greatest players of all timeRoger [Federer] who I respect a lot.

“Roger said that he hopes that he gives some other people a chance to believe that they can do it at 37 – I’m one of them.

“He inspires me, for sure,” concluded the victorious Serb.