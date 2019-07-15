Wimbledon |

Twitter slams Roger Federer for too many unforced errors as he loses Wimbledon 2019 finals against Novak Djokovic

8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer lost against Novak Djokovic in the longest Wimbledon final. Unfortunately for the Swiss legend, it was an unforced error that took away the match from him. 

Federer lost the tie-break in the opening set owing to an unforced error. Similar mistakes also cost him two Championship points where he was close to sealing the fate of this encounter.

In the end, several fans got frustrated at these repeated errors from the Swiss legend and called him out on Twitter. Many believe that Federer lost crucial points to such kind of errors and allowed the match to slip away.

Nevertheless, the defending champion deserves credit for a relentless game. But Federer’s efforts to fight back for five hours cannot be ignored.

Here are a few of the tweets:

Roger Federer had two Championship points, lost them and lost the match!

New Zealand ceded 4 runs because of an overthrow and lost
the match on the last ball

For both Federer and New Zealand, so near victory but ultimately defeat

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 14, 2019

