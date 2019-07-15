Twitter slams Roger Federer for too many unforced errors as he loses Wimbledon 2019 finals against Novak Djokovic

8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer lost against Novak Djokovic in the longest Wimbledon final. Unfortunately for the Swiss legend, it was an unforced error that took away the match from him.

Federer lost the tie-break in the opening set owing to an unforced error. Similar mistakes also cost him two Championship points where he was close to sealing the fate of this encounter.

In the end, several fans got frustrated at these repeated errors from the Swiss legend and called him out on Twitter. Many believe that Federer lost crucial points to such kind of errors and allowed the match to slip away.

Nevertheless, the defending champion deserves credit for a relentless game. But Federer’s efforts to fight back for five hours cannot be ignored.

Here are a few of the tweets:

Roger Federer had two Championship points, lost them and lost the match!

New Zealand ceded 4 runs because of an overthrow and lost

the match on the last ball

For both Federer and New Zealand, so near victory but ultimately defeat

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 14, 2019

Federer has a losing record against both Novak & Rafa. But but GOAT 🙄 — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) July 14, 2019

I think roger will lose this match. Too many unforced error. I dont know why he cannot be like djokovic. I mean be consistent in every shots.#federer #WimbledonFinal — Mysteryhitter (@mysteryhitter) July 14, 2019

And to think Roger lost the first set tiebreaker due to an unforced error and had championship point in the 5th but somehow lost it is saddening. — No One (@C00lstan) July 14, 2019

Kind of a disappointing way to end the match, on an unforced error. — John (@j0hnw0lf) July 14, 2019

He deserved too lose because of he make so many unforced error. He should win but he wasted the chances by making a mistake and misjudgement. His not at his best performance today. Too many high ball that give djokovic advantages to attack him. — Mysteryhitter (@mysteryhitter) July 14, 2019

Losing on an unforced error, so on point for Fed today 🙁 — At the end of the day it’s just basketball (@footballinghell) July 14, 2019

Unforced error kills FEDERER — Moses (@ThoughtsMoses) July 14, 2019