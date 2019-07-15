Wimbledon 2019: Social Media erupts as Novak Djokovic defeats Roger Federer to defend his title

On the final day of Wimbledon 2019, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic successfully defended his title in a gruelling encounter against Roger Federer. The 5-set thriller between the two iconic players also became the longest final played in the history of the tournament.
Novak Djokovic competed against Federer in a historic match to win his 16th Grand Slam title. All the odd-numbered sets ended with a tie-break and the Serb ensure to turn the results in his favour.
Both players were outstanding and the Tennis fraternity was thrilled to witness such a relentless effort from the top-seeded players. People took to social media to express their feelings about the final match. While some hailed Novak Djokovic as the ‘Greatest of All Time’, others argued that the title will forever belong to Novak Djokovic.
Here are some of the tweets:
Wow. Thanks @rogerfederer, congratulations @DjokerNole. What a game #wimbeldon
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) July 14, 2019
Winner of the longest gentleman’s singles finals#Djokovic pic.twitter.com/mRJHr700d8
— Vineer (@Vineer5) July 14, 2019
A match for the ages…
The moment Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer to his fifth #Wimbledon title. pic.twitter.com/ff5WiMTcZc
— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) July 14, 2019
Will be a great party tonight in Serbia #Djokovic #Wimbledon2019 pic.twitter.com/oVK8WKdSjX
— Ruslan Trad (@ruslantrad) July 14, 2019
What a game #Wimbledon2019 epic game @rogerfederer @DjokerNole One of the best games I’ve ever seen!
— Harry Cat Haworth (@haworth_cat) July 14, 2019
Got to say they both deserve all the respect and love. What a match
Djokovic won the game and Roger won the hearts
Love u Roger 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/AetAqUp3TJ
— Esma Malik (@EsmaMalik12) July 14, 2019
Absolutely epic match. @Wimbledon Men’s Championship. @DjokerNole @rogerfederer #historical
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 14, 2019
Tears in eyes 💔 Well played CHAMP Federer. You are the GOAT 🐐. Congrats to Djokovic for winning #WimbledonFinal. pic.twitter.com/yCTM3vJPd6
— JISHAN. (@iamsrkJishan) July 14, 2019
i’m so proud of djokovic and the fact that he won after 5 hours of this wimbledon final…he’s also from my country, which makes me even more proud pic.twitter.com/vBmQb5IDqy
— mαr (@kissyhharry) July 14, 2019
NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS!!! 🙆🏼♂️🙆🏼♂️🙆🏼♂️🙆🏼♂️🙆🏼♂️🙆🏼♂️🙆🏼♂️🙆🏼♂️🙆🏼♂️🙆🏼♂️ #Wimbledon
Thank you @DjokerNole and @RogerFederer for giving us more than a tennis game!!! 🎾🔝 pic.twitter.com/ul7QWavl3g
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 14, 2019
Djokovic take a fucking bow.
Had the crowd against him and still came on top.
What a player.#WimbledonFinal
— Viv (@footyviv) July 14, 2019
Novak djokovic the name of storm damn athlete what a champion. #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/UsdJuOHMiv
— Muhammad Rizwan Khan (@Mrizkhan001) July 14, 2019
I don’t care what scoresheet is saying, this is my Goat 🐐
Roger Federer #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/jmuKWWfLkR
— Abdul Rahim (@AbdulRa82752246) July 14, 2019
Only GOATS eat grass after they win… Djokovic >>> Federer #WimbledonFinal
— Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) July 14, 2019
Me after Federer lost the #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/FuMMryP1nM
— jeanette (@j__guerr) July 14, 2019
Please cut the fucking trophy in half !!! They were both pure class 💙💎 #wimbledonfinal #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/411CmmHLGE
— Roxana (@RxnRoxy) July 14, 2019
I have such huge respect for both @DjokerNole and @rogerfederer. What a match… wouldn’t have minded to see it go on a little longer 😊 Congrats Novak on another @Wimbledon!
— Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 14, 2019