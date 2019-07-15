Wimbledon 2019: Social Media erupts as Novak Djokovic defeats Roger Federer to defend his title

On the final day of Wimbledon 2019, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic successfully defended his title in a gruelling encounter against Roger Federer. The 5-set thriller between the two iconic players also became the longest final played in the history of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic competed against Federer in a historic match to win his 16th Grand Slam title. All the odd-numbered sets ended with a tie-break and the Serb ensure to turn the results in his favour.

Both players were outstanding and the Tennis fraternity was thrilled to witness such a relentless effort from the top-seeded players. People took to social media to express their feelings about the final match. While some hailed Novak Djokovic as the ‘Greatest of All Time’, others argued that the title will forever belong to Novak Djokovic.

Here are some of the tweets:

#WimbledonFinal A match for the ages… The moment Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer to his fifth #Wimbledon title. pic.twitter.com/ff5WiMTcZc — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) July 14, 2019

What a game #Wimbledon2019 epic game @rogerfederer @DjokerNole One of the best games I’ve ever seen! — Harry Cat Haworth (@haworth_cat) July 14, 2019

#WimbledonFinal

Got to say they both deserve all the respect and love. What a match

Djokovic won the game and Roger won the hearts

Love u Roger 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/AetAqUp3TJ — Esma Malik (@EsmaMalik12) July 14, 2019

Tears in eyes 💔 Well played CHAMP Federer. You are the GOAT 🐐. Congrats to Djokovic for winning #WimbledonFinal. pic.twitter.com/yCTM3vJPd6 — JISHAN. (@iamsrkJishan) July 14, 2019

i’m so proud of djokovic and the fact that he won after 5 hours of this wimbledon final…he’s also from my country, which makes me even more proud pic.twitter.com/vBmQb5IDqy — ‍ ‍ ‍mαr (@kissyhharry) July 14, 2019

NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS!!! 🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️ #Wimbledon

Thank you @DjokerNole and @RogerFederer for giving us more than a tennis game!!! 🎾🔝 pic.twitter.com/ul7QWavl3g — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 14, 2019

Djokovic take a fucking bow.

Had the crowd against him and still came on top.

What a player.#WimbledonFinal — Viv (@footyviv) July 14, 2019

Novak djokovic the name of storm damn athlete what a champion. #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/UsdJuOHMiv — Muhammad Rizwan Khan (@Mrizkhan001) July 14, 2019

I don’t care what scoresheet is saying, this is my Goat 🐐 Roger Federer #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/jmuKWWfLkR — Abdul Rahim (@AbdulRa82752246) July 14, 2019

Only GOATS eat grass after they win… Djokovic >>> Federer #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/CyRNUyn58V — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) July 14, 2019

Please cut the fucking trophy in half !!! They were both pure class 💙💎 #wimbledonfinal #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/411CmmHLGE — Roxana (@RxnRoxy) July 14, 2019