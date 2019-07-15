Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer trolls the runners-up trophy after losing to Novak Djokovic

A deflated Roger Federer turned to dry humour after a gut-wrenching 5-set defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon 2019 finals.

Roger Federer played, by far, the better tennis on show but ended up falling short due to his inability to cope with the pressure of tie breakers. He lost some of the bigger points in the match and as a result, fell short to Novak Djokovic in one of the best games of tennis in recent history.

Speaking in the presentation ceremony after the 6-7, 6-1, 6-7, 6-4, 12-13 loss, a visibly deflated Roger Federer apparently chose to conceal his pain under a veneer of humour, poking fun at the runners-up plate that Wimbledon gives.

On being asked about his family being present at the match, and being proud of him despite falling short at the end, the Swiss master had this to say:

“Yup, [but] they won’t be excited with a plate. They’d rather take that golden thing [referring to the winner’s trophy]. But it’s nice to see them. They had a great week here. I love them and yea, it’s back to dad and husband.

It’s all good. Thank you,”

He also had a message for the 37-year-olds around the world who may seek to draw inspiration from his incredible feats of athleticism, hanging in there with a younger man throughout five sets without missing a step.

“I hope I give some other people a chance to believe that at 37, it’s not over yet. [laughs].