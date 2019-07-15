Wimbledon 2019: Unaware of tournament rules, Novak Djokovic asks umpire during Roger Federer final

Being a multi-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic must know everything there is to know about the game of Tennis, right? Wrong, apparently.

In his Wimbledon final against Roger Federer that is currently deep into the fifth set, Novak Djokovic took a moment out to confer with the umpire over the rules surrounding the scoring.

According to Egyptian journalist Reem Abdulleil, Djokovic asked the umpire if tie breaker would be introduced if the scores are tied at 10 games apiece in the final set.

Djokovic just asked the umpire: "10-all is the tiebreak?" It's at 12-all! — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) July 14, 2019

When in actuality, it would take a scoreline of 12-12 before tie breaker would be introduced. Up till that point, the winner would be decided by which player managed to gain a 2 game advantage over the other.

As it currently stands and of this writing, Federer and Djokovic are tied at 9 apiece in the final set with the Serb having saved 2 championship points.

(Djokovoc went on to win the tie breaker and the Wimbledon’s men’s singles title by defeating Roger Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12)