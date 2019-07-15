Watch: Roger Federer caps off a stunning 35-shot rally with a supreme backhand winner

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are tied 2 sets a piece in a humdinger of a Wimbledon final which was typified by a stunning 35-shot rally of the highest quality of tennis.

Federer and Djokovic indulged in a stunning rally that was representative of the match as a whole – with neither athlete willing to yield and inch and forcing the other to produce their best tennis.

In the end though, as has been the case most of the day, Federer just seemed to have that little bit of goldust in his shot making and won the point with a gorgeous backhand down the line.

RIDICULOUS! Djokovic and Federer trade blows and wins the 35-shot rally with another backhand!#Wimbledon #BeGrand pic.twitter.com/sn4x9zuzAu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 14, 2019

As the caption on the tweet says, unbelieveable stuff from both the champions.