Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic’s former coach reveals on-air that he can’t read Roger Federer’s serves

Boris Becker, Novak Djokovic’s former coach, revealed on commentary duty that the Serbian could never really read Roger Federer’s serves despite playing him so many times.

Djokovic and Federer have played each other a multitude of times in the past decade but the Serb still has trouble picking the Swiss maestro’s serves according to Boris Becker.

“After so many matches against each other, Djokovic still is not reading Federer’s serve well. He’s mostly guessing,” said the German.

When quizzed about how he knew that, Becker mentioned that the Serb used to constantly keep asking him when he used to coach him for three odd years.

“[I know] Because he’s asking me all the time,” laughed the tennis legend.

“You can tell [with] how the service games of Roger go. They go pretty quickly, there’s not much of return at the moment.”

As it stands, both players have 1 set each to his name while Federer is leading 5-4 in the third set. Neither player has broken the other’s serve in the third set so far.

The first set was a close run affair which only went Djokovic’s way in the tie breaker after Federer committed a series of unforced errors. The second set was extremely one sided, as Federer ran away with it 6-1.

