Wimbledon 2019: Why Novak Djokovic and co. were furious with the crowd ahead of Roger Federer final

The entourage of Novak Djokovic was apparently furious at the Wimbledon crowd for vocally rooting against the player in his semifinal against Roberto Bautistia Agut.

Express claims that sources close to the player were extremely unhappy after the crowd bordered on disrespectful in its reaction to the Serbian while rooting for his opponent.

“Novak’s box were really very angry and upset at the way some fans were cheering his mistakes.

“They just feel he deserves greater respect as a competitor. This doesn’t happen to other top players in the game,” said the source.

It was apparent that the crowd was almost anti-Djokovic when they cheered wildly when the Serb had the second set taken off him. Djokovic responded by asking them to cheer his opponent louder – almost as though he fed off it.

He then reeled off a 45-shot rally victory to save a break point in the third set, en route to a 4 set win over Agut.

Against Roger Federer in the finals, it is once again expected that Djokovic will not be the favourite. As it stands, the Serb won the first set in a tie breaker after neither player could break the other’s serve but trailed off in the second, where Federer currently leads 4-0.

(Quotes R/T Express)