Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic defeats Roger Federer in 5-set thriller to win his 16th Grand Slam title

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in a five-set thriller to win his fifth Wimbledon title. He prevailed in the longest Wimbledon final to lift his 16th Grand Slam title.

After spending a fortnight fighting in gruelling matches, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic met each other in the final. The two forces, who are known for their different styles, came together to be a part of an unforgettable encounter at the All England Club.

In the first set, Federer and Djokovic used their respective service games to win alternate games. Djokovic then too the equally contested set to a tie-break and won it take a 1-0 led against Federer.

Following that, Federer fired back with a perfect combination of forehand shots and footwork. He won four games in a row before Djokovic could get his name on the scoreboard. That was also the Serb’s only game win in the second set before Federer closed it in his favour and equalise against his opponent’s lead.

The third set was almost a repetition of the opening set where both players contested in a tie-break. Once again, Djokovic used the situation to fuel his drive and went on to take a 2-1 lead against the Swiss legend.

Following that, Federer fought back once again to equalise the Serb’s lead. He won the fourth set while only allowing Djokovic to bag two games.

The du0 then headed to the decision in which Djokovic was the first to take lead. But Federer closely chased World No. 1 and dragged the set to the third tie-break of the match.

Federer had two championship points but Djokovic defended well. By this time, both men created history by playing in the longest final in Wimbledon history.

Once again, Djokovic was relentless and dominated the tie-break. He defeated Roger Federer to win his fifth Grand Slam title at the All England Club.

Result: Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer 6(5)-6(7), 6-1, 7(7)-6(4), 6-4, 12(3)-13(7)