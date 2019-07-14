Wimbledon 2019: Three-time champion predicts winner in Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic

Three-time Wimbledon winner John McEnroe previewed the Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic – and gave his thoughts on who would win.

McEnroe spoke about which trait of the Serb he admired a most, before going on to discuss just how unbelievable it is that at 37, Roger Federer is still ‘trading forehands’ with Rafael Nadal.

“Djokovic is a human backboard. It is going to be a tough task,” said the American.

“What I really respect about Novak Djokovic is that he inspires himself [through a pro-Federer/Nadal crowd] and plays better. That’s what really matters.

Read Also: Nick Kyrgios pleads to Roger Federer to win against Novak Djokovic

“He is one of the all-time great movers on a tennis court. He gets to a lot more balls than people expect. He makes you hit so many extra shots and it drives you nuts.

McEnroe then discussed the great Swiss maestro, remarking that it’s hard to fathom how he’s still kept himself in top shape at his age – but still gave the edge to Djokovic.

“As for Roger, can you imagine five or six years ago that he would be trading forehands with Rafa Nadal at his age? It’s unthinkable.

“Can Federer do it? Of course he can. But I see Novak winning in four sets,” he said.

(Quotes R/T BBC)