Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams’ coach warns Roger Federer against getting ‘killed’ in final

Roger Federer is set to take on Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2019 final. The duo is scheduled to lock horns at the Centre Court shortly where Federer will look to win his 9th Wimbledon title against the defending champion.

Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals to set up his 2015 Wimbledon final rematch against Djokovic. He is expected to put up the most difficult challenge against Djokovic on the last day of the tournament.

However, Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou feels that Federer will face a tougher challenge in the shape of Djokovic. He believes that Federer’s strategies against Nadal won’t be helpful the Swiss star against World No. 1.

Talking about Roger Feder’s previous game, he said, “Roger stayed aggressive. Took time from Rafa, non-stop. It reminded me a bit of what Novak does to Rafa pushing him all the time.”

He then went on to compare the same match with the one that lies ahead of Federer and said, “Against Novak, it has to be completely different, that’s why you can’t beat both these guys in a Grand Slam.”

“I don’t think he can play fast like that against Novak, he’s gonna be killed”, he concluded.