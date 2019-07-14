Wimbledon |

Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep creates all-time Grand Slam record for lowest unforced errors

Simona Halep went to win her first ever Wimbledon title after straight sets victory over Serena Williams. In the process, she created history by recording the least number of unforced errors in the history of Grand Slam tournaments. 

In an informative Twitter thread, Financial Times’ John Burn-Murdoch explained how Halep recorded the lowest number of unforced errors during the two-week long tournament.

The thread further explained this record can be extended to other Grand Slams which again saw the Romanian registering the lowest number of unforced errors in history.

The 2-time Grand Slam champion was only responsible for three such errors during her final match against Serena Williams. The statistics then suggested that Halep’s victory was over the 7-time champion was near flawless. She even accounted for the least number of unforced errors for every 100 points played after adjusting the stats to the varying lengths of other matches.

Here’s the stat of the women’s final:

Simona Halep’s three (3!) unforced errors against Serena today was the closest to a flawless victory anyone has come in the women’s singles this year.#Halep #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gvTayfTMy3

— John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) July 13, 2019

