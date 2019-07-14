[WATCH] Wimbledon 2019 finalist gets hit in the groin during final match

Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicolas Mahut lost against Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Doubles finals. But it was Mahut who took the maximum punishment.

The 37-year-old French professional was hit in the face with the ball that cost him the point. Unfortunately, before Mahut could recover from his first injury, another return hit him straight on the groin. He was hit once again during the match, adding to his misery.

His opponents scored two consecutive points and eventually went on to win the final after 5 hours of gruelling play. In addition, American actor and playwright Woody Harrelson’s reaction to Mahut getting hit kept the Internet buzzing.

You can watch the video below: