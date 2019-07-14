Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep’s coach reveals the last minute advice he gave her before final

Simona Halep won her second Grand Slam title at the All England Club after she defeated Serena Williams to win Wimbledon 2019. Former World N0. 1 was relentless was the grass court and dropped just one set in the past two weeks.

The 27-year-old Romanian also made history by registering the all-time lowest number of unforced errors in Grand Slam tournaments. Following her match, Halep was grateful to have fulfilled her mother’s 15-year-old dream of watching her play Wimbledon final.

The entire Tennis fraternity hailed Halep for her incredible performance and could not help but applaud her perseverance. Her coach, Daniel Dobre, was no different.

In the post-match press conference, he revealed the last piece of advice that he offered his pupil ahead of her monumental match. Dobre asked Halep to work with her serves and not wait for Serena to make mistakes.

He was quoted saying, “There are times when we talk and there are times when we don’t talk so much. What we spoke about is that she must be good on serve, to make her play a lot of balls and all the time she get the chance she needs to attack. I told her ‘You don’t need to wait for Serena to make a mistake. If you can win the point, do it'” and she did great”.

“I feel unbelievable. I was dreaming when I started to coach. I learned my job from Gunter Bosch, he was the coach of Boris Becker,” he added.

Dobre was evidently proud of Halep’s matches and went on to credit her performing brilliantly. “I never thought of Wimbledon. In Romania, we play more on clay and we are not so close to the grass, but seeing Simona in the past, how good she played in the past here, all the time I knew that she can have good results here because the game she is playing is close to the grass.”

“It’s unbelievable, not the victory, but the way she played because it was not Serena playing bad, it was Simona playing unbelievable. She won the match by herself,” conclude Dobre.