Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios pleads to Roger Federer to win against Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer has his eyes set on his 9th Wimbledon title as he is scheduled to lock horns with the defending champion Novak Djokovic. The duo will be competing in the final for the third time at the All England Club.

While the Tennis fraternity stands divided on their favourite player ahead of this match, several others have openly supported either of the two players. The latest player to express his support is Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian player took to his social media account in order to show that he is rooting for Federer. “Federer please win”, read the tweet. Earlier, legendary player Rod Laver also stated that he would like to see the Swiss star lift the title on grass court this year.

Kyrgios was eliminated from Wimbledon 2019 at the hands of rival Rafael Nadal who eventually lost against Roger Federer in their semi-final match.

Earlier this year, Kyrhgios sparked a major controversy with his comments on several players including Nadal and Djokovic. He even went on to say that he finds Djokovic’s celebration ‘cringe-worthy’.

During a podcast, he was quoted saying, “Like, I’m sorry, but if you can’t beat me, you’re not the greatest of all time. I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked. He just wants to be like Roger [Federer],” he said. “For me personally—I don’t care right now, I’ve come this far—I feel like he just wants to be liked so much that I just can’t stand him.”

“Honestly, that’s what I’m doing next time—if I play him and beat him, I’m doing his celebration, in front of him. He always says what he feels like he needs to say, never speaks his opinion’, he concluded.