Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer fires warning to Novak Djokovic ahead of final showdown

8-time champion Roger Federer is set to lock horns with Novak Djokovic 2019 final. The duo is meeting in the last stage of the tournament for the third time.

Federer is amidst his quest for his 23 Grand Slam title, having won his last major last year. Although he defeated Rafael Nadal in his last match, he has a huge challenge ahead of him in the shape of Djokovic.

Djokovic won against Federer in the last two finals that they played at the All England Club. Federer himself recognises the competition and wishes to beat his opponent to become the oldest player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title.

Federer took the opportunity to talk about Djokovic’s semi-final match against Roberto Bautista Agut and credited both players for a spectacular game. “Djokovic defeated Federer in their 2014 and 2015 Wimbledon final encounters. He played great against Bautista Agut, who I thought played a phenomenal tournamentNovak was supreme again”, he said.

Federer was further quoted saying. “He[Novak Djokovic] is the defending champion and has shown why this week. He has been rock solid from start to finish. I hope I can push him to the brink and hopefully beat him.

“It is going to be very difficult but he is not No 1 by chance, he has been great for the last few years”, he concluded.