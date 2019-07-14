Wimbledon 2019 Final: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Preview, Live Stream, match details and where to watch

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are set to lock horns in Wimbledon 2019 final. The defending champion Djokovic will look to stop the Swiss Legend from winning his 9th title at the All England Club.

Wimbledon second seed Roger Federer defeated rival Rafael Nadal in four sets to book a spot in the final. He set up a 2015 Wimbledon final rematch against the Serb.

Djokovic, who defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in the previous round, will fight for his 16th Grand Slam title against Federer. This is the 11th consecutive major final which will witness one of the Big 3 lift the title.

This is the 48th career meeting between Federer and Djokovic. So far, Djokovic leads the head-to-head between the duo 25-22 and is keen on extending that record.

When to watch?

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

