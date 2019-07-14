LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 Final — Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer stream, match score, updates, results

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are set to face off in the Wimbledon final for the third time. The defending champion won the last two encounters and will look to replicate the success once again to lift his 4th title at the All England Club.

Wimbledon second seed Roger Federer dropped only two sets in the last two weeks and defeated Rafael Nadal in the previous round. He is now eyeing his 9th Wimbledon title. If he goes on to win today, He will become the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era.

While Federer acknowledges the challenge that lies ahead of him, he is confident that he can put up a challenging game tonight. It will also be his perfect opportunity to avenge his 2015 Wimbledon final loss against the Serb.

Just like Federer, Djokovic also lost only two sets in this tournament. He has his sights set on 16th Grand Slam title, fourth after turning 30.

When to watch?

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

