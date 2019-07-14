Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic opens up about crowd’s support for his opponent

Novak Djokovic is set to defend his title against Roger Federer in Wimbledon 2019 final. He ended Roberto Bautista Agut’s dream run at All England Club in order to book a spot in the final.

While Djokovic was dominant in the semi-final match, Agut managed to fight back at multiple occasions which fetched him thunderous applause from the spectators.

When Agut managed to win the second set and equalise against Djokovic’s lead in the match, the Centre Court echoed with praises for the Spaniard. Following that, Djokovic responded with a relentless performance and was spotted ‘sushing’ the crowd.

When asked about the incident later, Djokovic said, “At times they wanted him to come back into the match, maybe take a lead because he was an underdog. I understand that. But I have had enough support here over the years, so I don’t complain. I’m going to go out there and fight and give it all.”

He also talked about his upcoming final against Roger Federer and stated that it has always been his dream. “This is the kind of match that I always dreamt of as a young boy with the tennis racquet. This is what I worked for. There are some matches where I get very frustrated and some where I am very calm. I am not happy when I show my other side when I am nervous.”

He then went to add, “There are lots of young people watching my every move, so I don’t want to send a message like that. But it’s part of my character – I am fighting with my emotions and I try to focus and come back into a state of equilibrium.”

“I train all year for this. The expectation is on me. Sometimes some nervous circumstances affect your behaviour. You go through these kinds of emotional moments, especially in big matches like this. There’s always something that can take you out of your comfort zone”, he concluded.