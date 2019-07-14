Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams reveals what she will never stop fighting for until she’s ‘in her grave’

Defeated Wimbledon finalist Serena Williams may be down but she’s not out, as she vowed to continue her fight for equality till the day she ceases to exist.

A defiant Serena Williams made quite the statement in response to tennis legend Billie Jean King’s comments about toning down her efforts for gender and racial equality to focus on her game more.

King had mentioned in June that she’d like the 23-time Grand Slam winner to cast aside her other efforts and give what’s remaining of her tennis career her all so she can have no regrets when she calls it a day.

Read Also: Simona Halep reveals precious advice from Roger Federer that helped her beat Serena Williams

“She’s got a baby, she’s trying to help gender equity, particularly women of color,” King had said earlier this year in June.

“But it makes it much harder. I would like her to put everything else aside, because she’s got people working on those things.

“I wish she would just make a commitment for the next year-and-a-half to two years and say, I’m going to absolutely focus on what’s necessary for my tennis, so when I look in the mirror when I’m older then I can go back in my mind and know I gave it everything I had.”

However, when asked what she thought about King’s comments, Williams was defiant, stating that she will continue to fight for equality until her last breath.

“The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I’m in my grave,” she said.

King later on tweeted a clarification of her comments, stating that she didn’t mean for her comments to be construed in the manner they were.

I would never ask anyone to stop fighting for equality. In everything she does, Serena shines a light on what all of us must fight for in order to achieve equality for all. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 13, 2019

(Quotes R/T CNN)